Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:14 AM

3000 Afton Ridge Drive

Location

3000 Afton Ridge Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, quiet location and recently renovated 2 story, 4 bed, 3 FULL bathroom home! Downstairs has formal dining room and a second living area looking out to the front yard,vaulted living room,kitchen with plenty of cabinet space with an island and joined breakfast room has a built in bench. Separate laundry room with storage and also a guest bedroom or office with walk in closet! Upstairs has the master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms along with a nice size play or workout area. Updated paint, floors, light fixtures, and microwave. Short distance to community pool with kids pool and a park. Owner PROVIDES lawn maintenance service and HOA fees!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Afton Ridge Drive have any available units?
3000 Afton Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 Afton Ridge Drive have?
Some of 3000 Afton Ridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Afton Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Afton Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Afton Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Afton Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3000 Afton Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Afton Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3000 Afton Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Afton Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Afton Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3000 Afton Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 3000 Afton Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3000 Afton Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Afton Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 Afton Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

