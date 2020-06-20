3000 Afton Ridge Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful, quiet location and recently renovated 2 story, 4 bed, 3 FULL bathroom home! Downstairs has formal dining room and a second living area looking out to the front yard,vaulted living room,kitchen with plenty of cabinet space with an island and joined breakfast room has a built in bench. Separate laundry room with storage and also a guest bedroom or office with walk in closet! Upstairs has the master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms along with a nice size play or workout area. Updated paint, floors, light fixtures, and microwave. Short distance to community pool with kids pool and a park. Owner PROVIDES lawn maintenance service and HOA fees!