2825 E Parker Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Hard to find 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths 2 car garage on almost 1.6 acres lot in Plano with long private circular driveway. Updated kitchen & guest bath, fresh interior paint, energy efficient windows, laminate wood floors throughout with only one bedroom carpeted. Enjoy country life in the heart of the city: a private garden, fruit trees, and big level field for ball games. Easy access to Hwy 75 & 190, shopping & entertainment. Move in ready. Don't miss! Dish washer will be replaced. Landlord can mow lawn and trim trees. Agent and tenant to verify information listed.