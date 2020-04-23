All apartments in Plano
2825 E Parker Road

2825 East Parker Road · No Longer Available
Location

2825 East Parker Road, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hard to find 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths 2 car garage on almost 1.6 acres lot in Plano with long private circular driveway. Updated kitchen & guest bath, fresh interior paint, energy efficient windows, laminate wood floors throughout with only one bedroom carpeted. Enjoy country life in the heart of the city: a private garden, fruit trees, and big level field for ball games. Easy access to Hwy 75 & 190, shopping & entertainment. Move in ready. Don't miss! Dish washer will be replaced. Landlord can mow lawn and trim trees. Agent and tenant to verify information listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 E Parker Road have any available units?
2825 E Parker Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 E Parker Road have?
Some of 2825 E Parker Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 E Parker Road currently offering any rent specials?
2825 E Parker Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 E Parker Road pet-friendly?
No, 2825 E Parker Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2825 E Parker Road offer parking?
Yes, 2825 E Parker Road offers parking.
Does 2825 E Parker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 E Parker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 E Parker Road have a pool?
No, 2825 E Parker Road does not have a pool.
Does 2825 E Parker Road have accessible units?
No, 2825 E Parker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 E Parker Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2825 E Parker Road has units with dishwashers.

