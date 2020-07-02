2820 Clear Springs Drive

Amenities
Location, Location! Cute 3-2-2 w-tile floors throughout - NO CARPET. Shower in master & guest tub surround nicely updated. Kitchen features granite counters & double ovens w-good amount of cabinets. Huge family room w-vaulted ceiling & beautiful fireplace. Master features his-hers closets, then an extra one (most likely for her). Oversized garage w-work bench. Convenient location just North of Bush Turnpike, then minutes to I-75 or Tollway. Owner will allow 2 small dogs, no cats. Small yard with turf, so little to no maintenance needed in back. Minutes from Great shopping with 3 gourmet grocery stores, Sams, tons of restaurants and shopping!