Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2820 Clear Springs Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:14 AM

2820 Clear Springs Drive

2820 Clear Springs Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2820 Clear Springs Dr, Plano, TX 75075
Liberty Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location, Location! Cute 3-2-2 w-tile floors throughout - NO CARPET. Shower in master & guest tub surround nicely updated. Kitchen features granite counters & double ovens w-good amount of cabinets. Huge family room w-vaulted ceiling & beautiful fireplace. Master features his-hers closets, then an extra one (most likely for her). Oversized garage w-work bench. Convenient location just North of Bush Turnpike, then minutes to I-75 or Tollway. Owner will allow 2 small dogs, no cats. Small yard with turf, so little to no maintenance needed in back. Minutes from Great shopping with 3 gourmet grocery stores, Sams, tons of restaurants and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 Clear Springs Drive have any available units?
2820 Clear Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2820 Clear Springs Drive have?
Some of 2820 Clear Springs Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 Clear Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2820 Clear Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 Clear Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2820 Clear Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2820 Clear Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2820 Clear Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 2820 Clear Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 Clear Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 Clear Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 2820 Clear Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2820 Clear Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 2820 Clear Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 Clear Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2820 Clear Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

