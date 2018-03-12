2801 Downing Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard pool

Rent to Own Home in Plano - Property Id: 216299



***RENT TO OWN ***

$13,500 Down at move in

$2,100/Mo + utilities

julie@leasingtobuy.com

972-310-7796 Call or text Julie

POOL< POOL<POOL 4 Bedroom 2 bath well maintained home in beautiful Central Plano neighborhood. New hardwood floors in the spacious living room with gas starter wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen has granite and 2 pantries, one is a huge walk in. Baths have new granite countertops installed. Home is perfect for entertaining on the front patio courtyard or in the back by the beautiful salt water pool.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216299

(RLNE5517288)