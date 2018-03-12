All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

2801 Downing Dr

2801 Downing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Downing Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
Rent to Own Home in Plano - Property Id: 216299

***RENT TO OWN ***
$13,500 Down at move in
$2,100/Mo + utilities
julie@leasingtobuy.com
972-310-7796 Call or text Julie
POOL< POOL<POOL 4 Bedroom 2 bath well maintained home in beautiful Central Plano neighborhood. New hardwood floors in the spacious living room with gas starter wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen has granite and 2 pantries, one is a huge walk in. Baths have new granite countertops installed. Home is perfect for entertaining on the front patio courtyard or in the back by the beautiful salt water pool.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216299
Property Id 216299

(RLNE5517288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Downing Dr have any available units?
2801 Downing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Downing Dr have?
Some of 2801 Downing Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Downing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Downing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Downing Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 Downing Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2801 Downing Dr offer parking?
No, 2801 Downing Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2801 Downing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2801 Downing Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Downing Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2801 Downing Dr has a pool.
Does 2801 Downing Dr have accessible units?
No, 2801 Downing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Downing Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 Downing Dr has units with dishwashers.

