2721 Bengal Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

A spacious and move-in ready 4/2.5/2 home in Plano is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets, hard wood floors and neutral colors. Perfect for entertaining with a covered back patio and formal dinning room. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!



For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com



Anson Wheat, leasing agent



Specialized Property Management #375514



972-200-3780



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.