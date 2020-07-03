All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2721 Bengal Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2721 Bengal Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2721 Bengal Lane

2721 Bengal Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2721 Bengal Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A spacious and move-in ready 4/2.5/2 home in Plano is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets, hard wood floors and neutral colors. Perfect for entertaining with a covered back patio and formal dinning room. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

Anson Wheat, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

972-200-3780

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 Bengal Lane have any available units?
2721 Bengal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 2721 Bengal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Bengal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 Bengal Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2721 Bengal Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2721 Bengal Lane offer parking?
No, 2721 Bengal Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2721 Bengal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 Bengal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 Bengal Lane have a pool?
No, 2721 Bengal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2721 Bengal Lane have accessible units?
No, 2721 Bengal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 Bengal Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2721 Bengal Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2721 Bengal Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2721 Bengal Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District