Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2717 14th Street

2717 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2717 14th Street, Plano, TX 75074
Meadows

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
Wow! Stunning East Plano home-4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large living area and laundry room plus bonus playroom or office. Beautiful tile and wood floor throughout. Gorgeous new kitchen with white quartz countertops. Stainless steel and black appliances, gas range, overhead microwave. Neutral grays and whites warm the home with relaxing spa aqua and gray accents in bathrooms. Large shower head and river rock flooring makes a spa-like retreat. Enjoy the Texas outdoors with a semi enclosed patio and plenty of seating and space for entertaining. Property located just minutes from historic downtown, Dart Rail Station, golf, shopping, dining and entertainment. Also, Plano school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 14th Street have any available units?
2717 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 14th Street have?
Some of 2717 14th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2717 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2717 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2717 14th Street offer parking?
No, 2717 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2717 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 14th Street have a pool?
No, 2717 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2717 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 2717 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2717 14th Street has units with dishwashers.

