2717 14th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub

Wow! Stunning East Plano home-4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large living area and laundry room plus bonus playroom or office. Beautiful tile and wood floor throughout. Gorgeous new kitchen with white quartz countertops. Stainless steel and black appliances, gas range, overhead microwave. Neutral grays and whites warm the home with relaxing spa aqua and gray accents in bathrooms. Large shower head and river rock flooring makes a spa-like retreat. Enjoy the Texas outdoors with a semi enclosed patio and plenty of seating and space for entertaining. Property located just minutes from historic downtown, Dart Rail Station, golf, shopping, dining and entertainment. Also, Plano school district.