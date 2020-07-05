2708 Fall Dale Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking

Updated Home, perfect for a large family. Updated kitchen and baths with granite counters. New wood flooring throughout the home. A secondary bedroom could be a second master with ensuite bath. Game room with office, wet bar, fireplace. Large Patio & backyard on almost over a third of an acre that is perfect for entertaining. Large private parking area in the back. New fence with gate. Monthly rental includes yard service.



APPLICATION FEE OF $40 for each tenant over 18 years of age. Pets allowed. Pet deposit of $500 required.



Please note the vending machine in the back will be removed and the back patio will be sealed.