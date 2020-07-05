All apartments in Plano
2708 Fall Dale Circle
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

2708 Fall Dale Circle

2708 Fall Dale Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2708 Fall Dale Circle, Plano, TX 75075
Caddo Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
Updated Home, perfect for a large family. Updated kitchen and baths with granite counters. New wood flooring throughout the home. A secondary bedroom could be a second master with ensuite bath. Game room with office, wet bar, fireplace. Large Patio & backyard on almost over a third of an acre that is perfect for entertaining. Large private parking area in the back. New fence with gate. Monthly rental includes yard service.

APPLICATION FEE OF $40 for each tenant over 18 years of age. Pets allowed. Pet deposit of $500 required.

Please note the vending machine in the back will be removed and the back patio will be sealed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 Fall Dale Circle have any available units?
2708 Fall Dale Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2708 Fall Dale Circle have?
Some of 2708 Fall Dale Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 Fall Dale Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Fall Dale Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Fall Dale Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2708 Fall Dale Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2708 Fall Dale Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2708 Fall Dale Circle offers parking.
Does 2708 Fall Dale Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 Fall Dale Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Fall Dale Circle have a pool?
No, 2708 Fall Dale Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Fall Dale Circle have accessible units?
No, 2708 Fall Dale Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Fall Dale Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2708 Fall Dale Circle has units with dishwashers.

