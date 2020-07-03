All apartments in Plano
2636 Zoeller Drive
2636 Zoeller Drive

2636 Zoeller Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2636 Zoeller Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in sought after community! Home features, hand-scraped hardwood floors throughout all living areas, granite-countertops, a Samsung Chef Collection Gas Range Convection Oven in the kitchen, and beautiful french doors with built-in shelving in the office. Fresh carpeted master bedroom and two secondary bedrooms upstairs with large closets. Backyard is great for entertaining featuring a gated area, board-on-board cedar fence, and covered patio. Living in Ridgeview Ranch gives you access to the neighborhood park, community pool, and basketball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2636 Zoeller Drive have any available units?
2636 Zoeller Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2636 Zoeller Drive have?
Some of 2636 Zoeller Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2636 Zoeller Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2636 Zoeller Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2636 Zoeller Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2636 Zoeller Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2636 Zoeller Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2636 Zoeller Drive offers parking.
Does 2636 Zoeller Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2636 Zoeller Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2636 Zoeller Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2636 Zoeller Drive has a pool.
Does 2636 Zoeller Drive have accessible units?
No, 2636 Zoeller Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2636 Zoeller Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2636 Zoeller Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

