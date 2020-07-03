2636 Zoeller Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage pool basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in sought after community! Home features, hand-scraped hardwood floors throughout all living areas, granite-countertops, a Samsung Chef Collection Gas Range Convection Oven in the kitchen, and beautiful french doors with built-in shelving in the office. Fresh carpeted master bedroom and two secondary bedrooms upstairs with large closets. Backyard is great for entertaining featuring a gated area, board-on-board cedar fence, and covered patio. Living in Ridgeview Ranch gives you access to the neighborhood park, community pool, and basketball court.