Last updated April 19 2020 at 5:59 PM

2633 Tilden Drive

2633 Tilden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2633 Tilden Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Half-Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage. Features laminate wood floor in huge combo living-dining; tiles in all wet areas; newer carpet in bedrooms; granite counter top, stainless steel electric range, and good size bedrooms. Convenient location close to 75, 190, DART station, shopping malls and entertainment. Don't miss!!! Pets are case by case. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult. Tenant and agent to verify all information listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2633 Tilden Drive have any available units?
2633 Tilden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2633 Tilden Drive have?
Some of 2633 Tilden Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 Tilden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2633 Tilden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 Tilden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2633 Tilden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2633 Tilden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2633 Tilden Drive offers parking.
Does 2633 Tilden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2633 Tilden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 Tilden Drive have a pool?
No, 2633 Tilden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2633 Tilden Drive have accessible units?
No, 2633 Tilden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 Tilden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2633 Tilden Drive has units with dishwashers.

