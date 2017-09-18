2633 Tilden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Half-Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage. Features laminate wood floor in huge combo living-dining; tiles in all wet areas; newer carpet in bedrooms; granite counter top, stainless steel electric range, and good size bedrooms. Convenient location close to 75, 190, DART station, shopping malls and entertainment. Don't miss!!! Pets are case by case. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult. Tenant and agent to verify all information listed.