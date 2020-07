Amenities

Charming one-story single family home in a convenient and popular location. Situated in Plano with Frisco ISD. Open-floor plan with a spacious kitchen that is connected to the living room and dining area. Entire house is updated. New granite counter at the Kitchen and Bathroom. Wood floor for all bed room and living room. There are 2 large parks, 2 pools, community center, clubhouse, tennis court, and gym in the area, all of which are included.