All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2625 Pickwick Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2625 Pickwick Lane
Last updated January 18 2020 at 9:12 AM

2625 Pickwick Lane

2625 Pickwick Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2625 Pickwick Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Fantastic West Plano One Story transitional with pool. Lovely living room with beamed ceiling with skylight & brick fireplace. Family room has high beamed ceiling & bay window with window seat. Vaulted ceiling in formal dining. Granite counters and easy care travertine floors in the kitchen, Enjoyable Sunroom with access from master & family room. Back yard offers privacy with the play pool, the rent includes the pool maintenance. Tenant and Tenant's Agent to verify square footage, room dimensions, school district information and all related information. Each 18+ occupant must submit a TREC application form with a valid email address for receiving an online screening invitation from Leasing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 Pickwick Lane have any available units?
2625 Pickwick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 Pickwick Lane have?
Some of 2625 Pickwick Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 Pickwick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Pickwick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 Pickwick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2625 Pickwick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2625 Pickwick Lane offer parking?
No, 2625 Pickwick Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2625 Pickwick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 Pickwick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 Pickwick Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2625 Pickwick Lane has a pool.
Does 2625 Pickwick Lane have accessible units?
No, 2625 Pickwick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 Pickwick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2625 Pickwick Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District