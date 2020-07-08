2625 Pickwick Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pool fireplace oven

Fantastic West Plano One Story transitional with pool. Lovely living room with beamed ceiling with skylight & brick fireplace. Family room has high beamed ceiling & bay window with window seat. Vaulted ceiling in formal dining. Granite counters and easy care travertine floors in the kitchen, Enjoyable Sunroom with access from master & family room. Back yard offers privacy with the play pool, the rent includes the pool maintenance. Tenant and Tenant's Agent to verify square footage, room dimensions, school district information and all related information. Each 18+ occupant must submit a TREC application form with a valid email address for receiving an online screening invitation from Leasing agent.