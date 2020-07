Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

The charming 2 story duplex conveniently located in Plano close to Hwy 75, 190 and Dart Train Station. Gorgeous laminate wood floor on 1 st floor in living area. Sought after Plano ISD. Just minutes access to highways, downtown Plano shopping and entertainment. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Huge private drive way. Laminate wood flooring on 1st floor, 2 Car garage in the back and HOA is included! HOA takes care of the front and side yard. Ready to move in!