Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained and Conveniently located three bedrooms duplex with two and half bathrooms, laminate wood floors downstairs and one year old new carpet upstairs. Fenced yard in the back with two car garage. Owner pays HOA and HOA mows the front and side yard, you takes care of the backyard. Side by side stainless Refrigerator included, will be available beginning of November. Located in the heart of Plano, this one will not last! Come and show it before it is gone!