Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this elegant home located moments away from everything you love on the quiet side of Plano. This 3bed-2bath-2car garage home features spacious rooms, comfortable living area, a gated backyard and more! A perfect home for someone looking to take advantage of everything Plano has to offer even away from the busy parts of town and still be able to commute to work easily.