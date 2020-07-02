2532 Pickwick Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN SOUGHT ATER PARKER AND PRESTON AREA OF PLANO. RARE OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE THIS HOME THAT HAS BEEN TOTALLY RENOVATED. HIGH END GRANITE COUNTER TOPS THROUGHOUT HOME. HUGE TREES IN BACK YARD WITH A 30 FT. COVERED PATIO. FOURTH BEDROOM CAN BE STUDY OR 2ND LIVING AREA. Only one small dog under 15lbs allowed. No cat