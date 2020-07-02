BEAUTIFUL HOME IN SOUGHT ATER PARKER AND PRESTON AREA OF PLANO. RARE OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE THIS HOME THAT HAS BEEN TOTALLY RENOVATED. HIGH END GRANITE COUNTER TOPS THROUGHOUT HOME. HUGE TREES IN BACK YARD WITH A 30 FT. COVERED PATIO. FOURTH BEDROOM CAN BE STUDY OR 2ND LIVING AREA. Only one small dog under 15lbs allowed. No cat
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2532 Pickwick Lane have any available units?
2532 Pickwick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2532 Pickwick Lane have?
Some of 2532 Pickwick Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 Pickwick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2532 Pickwick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 Pickwick Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2532 Pickwick Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2532 Pickwick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2532 Pickwick Lane offers parking.
Does 2532 Pickwick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 Pickwick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 Pickwick Lane have a pool?
No, 2532 Pickwick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2532 Pickwick Lane have accessible units?
No, 2532 Pickwick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 Pickwick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2532 Pickwick Lane has units with dishwashers.
