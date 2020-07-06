All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2524 Delmar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2524 Delmar Drive
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:57 PM

2524 Delmar Drive

2524 Delmar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2524 Delmar Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Liberty Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large one-story in a precious neighborhood next to park. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances and lots of storage space. Beautiful wood floors throughout. Main living area has a stone fireplace and built in shelves and cabinets. 2nd living area opens to backyard pool and patio.This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 Delmar Drive have any available units?
2524 Delmar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2524 Delmar Drive have?
Some of 2524 Delmar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 Delmar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2524 Delmar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 Delmar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2524 Delmar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2524 Delmar Drive offer parking?
No, 2524 Delmar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2524 Delmar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 Delmar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 Delmar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2524 Delmar Drive has a pool.
Does 2524 Delmar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2524 Delmar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 Delmar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2524 Delmar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District