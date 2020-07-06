2524 Delmar Drive

Amenities

Large one-story in a precious neighborhood next to park. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances and lots of storage space. Beautiful wood floors throughout. Main living area has a stone fireplace and built in shelves and cabinets. 2nd living area opens to backyard pool and patio.This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.