2517 Northcrest Drive, Plano, TX 75075 Liberty Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
game room
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
garage
- Beautifully Treed Neighborhood. Spacious 3 bedroom Ranch style home with extra large living room. Great opened eat in kitchen with an abundance of cabinets and double ovens! Great storage throughout. Tons of natural light. Converted garage perfect for a 4th bedroom or game room. Large WIC in Master with extra storage as well. Awesome screened in porch with fans and skylights. Manicured back yard with a shed for storage. Fabulous!Great Neighborhood close to George Bush. Exemplary Plano ISD! Must See!
(RLNE4754868)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2517 Northcrest Drive have any available units?
2517 Northcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 Northcrest Drive have?
Some of 2517 Northcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 Northcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Northcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.