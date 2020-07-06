All apartments in Plano
2517 Northcrest Drive

2517 Northcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2517 Northcrest Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Liberty Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
game room
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
garage
- Beautifully Treed Neighborhood. Spacious 3 bedroom Ranch style home with extra large living room. Great opened eat in kitchen with an abundance of cabinets and double ovens! Great storage throughout. Tons of natural light. Converted garage perfect for a 4th bedroom or game room. Large WIC in Master with extra storage as well. Awesome screened in porch with fans and skylights. Manicured back yard with a shed for storage. Fabulous!Great Neighborhood close to George Bush. Exemplary Plano ISD! Must See!

(RLNE4754868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Northcrest Drive have any available units?
2517 Northcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 Northcrest Drive have?
Some of 2517 Northcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 Northcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Northcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Northcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2517 Northcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2517 Northcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2517 Northcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 2517 Northcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 Northcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Northcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 2517 Northcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2517 Northcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2517 Northcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Northcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 Northcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

