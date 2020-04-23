All apartments in Plano
2513 Heather Glen Drive
2513 Heather Glen Drive

Location

2513 Heather Glen Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Rarely find adorable home at such a perfect location and Excellent Frisco ISD. This one story house in the highly sought after Fairways Of Ridgeview community has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Family room with gas fireplace and a wall of windows offering bright natural lights. Split master bedroom. Spacious kitchen with convenient work island, gas cook top, built-in microwave, desk, and open views to the living area. House comes with refrigerator for free use. Community pool, park, and playground. House is ready for moving in now. Easy showing. Come to see, do not miss out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 Heather Glen Drive have any available units?
2513 Heather Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2513 Heather Glen Drive have?
Some of 2513 Heather Glen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 Heather Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2513 Heather Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 Heather Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2513 Heather Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2513 Heather Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2513 Heather Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 2513 Heather Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 Heather Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 Heather Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2513 Heather Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 2513 Heather Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2513 Heather Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 Heather Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2513 Heather Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.

