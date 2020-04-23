2513 Heather Glen Drive

Amenities

Rarely find adorable home at such a perfect location and Excellent Frisco ISD. This one story house in the highly sought after Fairways Of Ridgeview community has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Family room with gas fireplace and a wall of windows offering bright natural lights. Split master bedroom. Spacious kitchen with convenient work island, gas cook top, built-in microwave, desk, and open views to the living area. House comes with refrigerator for free use. Community pool, park, and playground. House is ready for moving in now. Easy showing. Come to see, do not miss out.