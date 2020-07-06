Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2512 Fairview Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2512 Fairview Drive
2512 Fairview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2512 Fairview Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Liberty Park
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
New update house, everything is new and nice, give you a lot space for everyone, 4 good size bedrooms. House still have some touch up and clean work to do.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2512 Fairview Drive have any available units?
2512 Fairview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 2512 Fairview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Fairview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Fairview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2512 Fairview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2512 Fairview Drive offer parking?
No, 2512 Fairview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2512 Fairview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Fairview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Fairview Drive have a pool?
No, 2512 Fairview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Fairview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2512 Fairview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Fairview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2512 Fairview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 Fairview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2512 Fairview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
