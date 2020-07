2508 Delmar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

COMPLETELY REMODELED AND BRAND NEW INSIDE! OVER $100K IN UPDATES Rare 1-story with over 3100 SF of living space! Plantation shutters throughout! THIS CHEF'S DREAM KITCHEN BOASTS All NEW GRANITE, CABINETS, SAMSUNG APPLIANCES, 11 STAGE REVERSE OSMOSIS ALSO CONNECTED TO POT FILLER & ICE MAKER, BUILT-IN USB CHARGERS ON BACKSPLASH AND ISLAND, UNDER COUNTER LIGHTING, COMMERCIAL STYLE KITCHEN FAUCET WITH SPRAYER AND SECONDARY FAUCET, COMMERCIAL GRADE VENT HOOD, AND BACKLESS RANGE! Large dining room with sweeping windows! Family room boasts beamed ceilings with natural light and a wet bar! Bed 4 has private bath! Don't miss this one! MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE ALL THE ATTENTION TO DETAILS!