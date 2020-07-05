2501 Links Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Much desired,updated 1 story home in prestigious Hills of Prestonwood Golf Community.The open floor plan with plantation shutters covered windows makes this home light & bright!Spacious kitchen with Granite counters, SS aplnc,4 burner gas c-top & fridge.The kitchen overlooks the bright & cheerful main FM making it perfect for entertaining guests.Floor plan includes a spare space for office or play nook near the mstrbdrm.Access to a private patio from mstr bdrm & kitchen.Cozy,low maintenance stamped concrete bkyrd comes with a Koi pond(mntnce included in rent)!Washer & Dryer included. Perfect location with easy commute to major frwys & famous Arbor hill nature preserve trails!Mowing& trimming included in rent.