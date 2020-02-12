2424 Bengal Lane

Extremely CLEAN and ready for Move-In! 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, Open Floor Plan Home in highly sought after Parker Road Estates in West Plano. Great neighborhood close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
