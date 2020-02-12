All apartments in Plano
2424 Bengal Lane

Location

2424 Bengal Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Extremely CLEAN and ready for Move-In! 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, Open Floor Plan Home in highly sought after Parker Road Estates in West Plano. Great neighborhood close to shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Bengal Lane have any available units?
2424 Bengal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 Bengal Lane have?
Some of 2424 Bengal Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Bengal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Bengal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Bengal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2424 Bengal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2424 Bengal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2424 Bengal Lane offers parking.
Does 2424 Bengal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 Bengal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Bengal Lane have a pool?
No, 2424 Bengal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2424 Bengal Lane have accessible units?
No, 2424 Bengal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Bengal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 Bengal Lane has units with dishwashers.

