Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely beautiful home loaded with upgrades!! Close to the new Toyota Headquarters in Plano. Remodeled, updated home offers a very spacious open floor plan. Some of the beautiful upgrades include: wood flooring, carpeting, and both baths completely updated with ceramic tile, granite counter tops, updated plumbing and light fixtures. Elegant granite counter tops, back splash and comes with SS appliances.