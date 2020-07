Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Adorable single story in Plano! 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, nice fenced in backyard with open patio area perfect for grilling and relaxing, and 2-car garage. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, designer paint tones, beautiful laminate floors, large kitchen . Spacious master with walk-in closet and built-ins and more! Pets allowed on case by case basis. new HVAC condenser, Low E windows, bonus sun room with lots of natural light. Bonus Wine cooler and many extras.