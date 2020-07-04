2405 Trellis Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A MUST SEE home, includes: LAWN SERVICE, POOL SERVICE, QUARTERLY LANDSCAPING, REFRIGERATOR, WASHER and DRYER included. WOW!! This home has a great floor plan 4 BR (2 bdrms are Jack-n-Jill), 3 full bath, 2 LV area and 2 dining areas. Very open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, built-in bookshelves, fresh paint, new carpet and much more. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining, open to living area and breakfast area, with a view of the pool. This home is in a Fabulous location near Excellent Plano schools, GB Turnpike, Dallas Pwy, shopping centers, restaurants and malls. *PETS ARE BASED ON CASE BY CASE*