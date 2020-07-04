All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2405 Trellis Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2405 Trellis Lane
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:23 PM

2405 Trellis Lane

2405 Trellis Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2405 Trellis Lane, Plano, TX 75075
River Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A MUST SEE home, includes: LAWN SERVICE, POOL SERVICE, QUARTERLY LANDSCAPING, REFRIGERATOR, WASHER and DRYER included. WOW!! This home has a great floor plan 4 BR (2 bdrms are Jack-n-Jill), 3 full bath, 2 LV area and 2 dining areas. Very open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, built-in bookshelves, fresh paint, new carpet and much more. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining, open to living area and breakfast area, with a view of the pool. This home is in a Fabulous location near Excellent Plano schools, GB Turnpike, Dallas Pwy, shopping centers, restaurants and malls. *PETS ARE BASED ON CASE BY CASE*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Trellis Lane have any available units?
2405 Trellis Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 Trellis Lane have?
Some of 2405 Trellis Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Trellis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Trellis Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Trellis Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 Trellis Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2405 Trellis Lane offer parking?
No, 2405 Trellis Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2405 Trellis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2405 Trellis Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Trellis Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2405 Trellis Lane has a pool.
Does 2405 Trellis Lane have accessible units?
No, 2405 Trellis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Trellis Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 Trellis Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District