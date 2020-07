Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home with beautiful stone front elevation situated on a gorgeous corner lot! Open and spacious floor plan with plenty of room for everyone! Formal living and dining just off the entry. Tons of storage and eat-in kitchen nook. Family room with fireplace, vaulted ceiling & sliding glass doors open to the covered backyard patio. Lots of space for family fun and entertaining! Super convenient location near George Bush and Central Expressway.