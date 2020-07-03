2337 Ravenhurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Exemplary Plano Schools. Gorgeous 5 bedrooms with 3.1 baths in the highly sought subdivision of Knolls at Russell reek. Brand New carpet in master bedroom and closet. Open floor plan with high ceiling in living and front entry. 2 living areas and master suite downstairs. Kitchen features with updated granite counter tops, vent to outside, and plenty storage spaces. Game room with other bedrooms upstairs. Nailed down saunters mahogany hardwood floor, iron wright staircase. Easy access to highways. Convenient Location.