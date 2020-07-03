All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:39 AM

2337 Ravenhurst Drive

2337 Ravenhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2337 Ravenhurst Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Exemplary Plano Schools. Gorgeous 5 bedrooms with 3.1 baths in the highly sought subdivision of Knolls at Russell reek. Brand New carpet in master bedroom and closet. Open floor plan with high ceiling in living and front entry. 2 living areas and master suite downstairs. Kitchen features with updated granite counter tops, vent to outside, and plenty storage spaces. Game room with other bedrooms upstairs. Nailed down saunters mahogany hardwood floor, iron wright staircase. Easy access to highways. Convenient Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2337 Ravenhurst Drive have any available units?
2337 Ravenhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2337 Ravenhurst Drive have?
Some of 2337 Ravenhurst Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2337 Ravenhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2337 Ravenhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2337 Ravenhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2337 Ravenhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2337 Ravenhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2337 Ravenhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 2337 Ravenhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2337 Ravenhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2337 Ravenhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 2337 Ravenhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2337 Ravenhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 2337 Ravenhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2337 Ravenhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2337 Ravenhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

