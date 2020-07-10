All apartments in Plano
2329 Hunters Run Drive

2329 Hunters Run Drive
Location

2329 Hunters Run Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful House with Great Open Floor plan with lot of natural light. Downstairs has Study room, Formal dining, Utility room & Half bath. Upstairs has all bedrooms & 2nd living room, guest bathroom with full bath & double sink. Master bedroom has jetted tub, sitting area & walk-in closet. All laminate floor in living room & all bedrooms. Ceramic tiles in wet area. Open kitchen with an island to fulfill your cooking space needs and cabinetry with ample storage space! Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.
Visit us, click Request Showing for showing.
[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 Hunters Run Drive have any available units?
2329 Hunters Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 Hunters Run Drive have?
Some of 2329 Hunters Run Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 Hunters Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2329 Hunters Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 Hunters Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2329 Hunters Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2329 Hunters Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2329 Hunters Run Drive offers parking.
Does 2329 Hunters Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 Hunters Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 Hunters Run Drive have a pool?
No, 2329 Hunters Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2329 Hunters Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 2329 Hunters Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 Hunters Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2329 Hunters Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

