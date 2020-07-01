All apartments in Plano
2329 Eldger Drive

2329 Eldger Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2329 Eldger Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
Wonderful 2-story Highland home in a highly sought-after neighborhood. The 2017 updated bathrooms, flooring, carpet, and paint. Formal Living and Dining, and popular open floor plan for Family, Kitchen, and Breakfast rooms. Kitchen has granite, SS appliance, lots of cabinet and counter space, and large walk-in pantry. Upstairs three roomy bedrooms open to large game room. The gorgeous backyard features flagstone patio and walkway, water feature, gazebo, and lush landscaping. sound system in Family Room convey. This home is close to Bethany Elem, the Library, and one block from a large city park with playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 Eldger Drive have any available units?
2329 Eldger Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 Eldger Drive have?
Some of 2329 Eldger Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 Eldger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2329 Eldger Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 Eldger Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2329 Eldger Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2329 Eldger Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2329 Eldger Drive offers parking.
Does 2329 Eldger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 Eldger Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 Eldger Drive have a pool?
No, 2329 Eldger Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2329 Eldger Drive have accessible units?
No, 2329 Eldger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 Eldger Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2329 Eldger Drive has units with dishwashers.

