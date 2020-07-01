2329 Eldger Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground garage

Wonderful 2-story Highland home in a highly sought-after neighborhood. The 2017 updated bathrooms, flooring, carpet, and paint. Formal Living and Dining, and popular open floor plan for Family, Kitchen, and Breakfast rooms. Kitchen has granite, SS appliance, lots of cabinet and counter space, and large walk-in pantry. Upstairs three roomy bedrooms open to large game room. The gorgeous backyard features flagstone patio and walkway, water feature, gazebo, and lush landscaping. sound system in Family Room convey. This home is close to Bethany Elem, the Library, and one block from a large city park with playground.