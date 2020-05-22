All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2317 High Country Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2317 High Country Way
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:15 PM

2317 High Country Way

2317 High Country Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2317 High Country Way, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Stunning home, completely remodeled kitchen and all bathrooms. Large gameroom, new roof 2016, new AC one unit 2018, other 2 yrs old. Board on board fence. Home has been well maintained and sits on street leading to Cul de Sac, Fresh paint throughout entire home, meticulously landscape front and back yards. Inside you'll find large open areas, duel staircase leading up to large game room, 2 bedrooms down, 3 upstairs, large inviting remodel kitchen with all the space you need. Set up your showing and you will be impressed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 High Country Way have any available units?
2317 High Country Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 High Country Way have?
Some of 2317 High Country Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 High Country Way currently offering any rent specials?
2317 High Country Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 High Country Way pet-friendly?
No, 2317 High Country Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2317 High Country Way offer parking?
Yes, 2317 High Country Way offers parking.
Does 2317 High Country Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 High Country Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 High Country Way have a pool?
No, 2317 High Country Way does not have a pool.
Does 2317 High Country Way have accessible units?
No, 2317 High Country Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 High Country Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2317 High Country Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District