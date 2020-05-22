2317 High Country Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

Stunning home, completely remodeled kitchen and all bathrooms. Large gameroom, new roof 2016, new AC one unit 2018, other 2 yrs old. Board on board fence. Home has been well maintained and sits on street leading to Cul de Sac, Fresh paint throughout entire home, meticulously landscape front and back yards. Inside you'll find large open areas, duel staircase leading up to large game room, 2 bedrooms down, 3 upstairs, large inviting remodel kitchen with all the space you need. Set up your showing and you will be impressed