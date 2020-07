Amenities

Well maintained home in center of West Plano. Rice Middle School, Bright & Open Floor Plan. Downstairs with beautiful Wood Floor. Formal living area also can be used as a Study room with French door . The 2nd floor features large Master bedroom separate with other bedrooms. Game room is good for Kids play. Peaceful community with jogging trails, parks, and pool. Exemplary Plano ISD schools. Easy shopping and major Highway access.