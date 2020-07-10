All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:36 AM

2309 Sky Harbor Drive

2309 Sky Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2309 Sky Harbor Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful one story home in desirable North Plano community. Hardwood floors in all bedrooms and living areas. Upgraded master bath with granite counter-tops and frame-less glass shower walls. See-through gas fireplace in living areas and large family room with custom built-ins. Outdoor oasis with gazebo and water fountain in front! 50 year warranty on GRANITE RIDGE Metal Shingles. One year plus lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

