2309 Sky Harbor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful one story home in desirable North Plano community. Hardwood floors in all bedrooms and living areas. Upgraded master bath with granite counter-tops and frame-less glass shower walls. See-through gas fireplace in living areas and large family room with custom built-ins. Outdoor oasis with gazebo and water fountain in front! 50 year warranty on GRANITE RIDGE Metal Shingles. One year plus lease term.