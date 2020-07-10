2309 Sky Harbor Drive, Plano, TX 75025 Hunters Glen
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful one story home in desirable North Plano community. Hardwood floors in all bedrooms and living areas. Upgraded master bath with granite counter-tops and frame-less glass shower walls. See-through gas fireplace in living areas and large family room with custom built-ins. Outdoor oasis with gazebo and water fountain in front! 50 year warranty on GRANITE RIDGE Metal Shingles. One year plus lease term.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2309 Sky Harbor Drive have any available units?
2309 Sky Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 Sky Harbor Drive have?
Some of 2309 Sky Harbor Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Sky Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Sky Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.