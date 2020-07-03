All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2305 Eldger Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2305 Eldger Drive
Last updated December 24 2019 at 1:26 PM

2305 Eldger Drive

2305 Eldger Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2305 Eldger Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully upgraded home with study in west Plano! Foyer leads to family room with wood floor, built-ins & fireplace. Opens to kitchen with wood floor, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas cooktop, double ovens, island. Breakfast has granite planning desk. Master suite is down with bay window sitting area & spa-like bath: jet tub, dual vanities, walk-in closet. Upstairs is game room, 3 additional bedrooms. The backyard is perfect for relaxing on the flagstone Close to 75, 121. Less than 2 miles from Jack Carter Park and pool with lazy river, kids splash area, rock climbing wall & more. Refrigerator, washer and dryer to stay. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Eldger Drive have any available units?
2305 Eldger Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 Eldger Drive have?
Some of 2305 Eldger Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Eldger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Eldger Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Eldger Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2305 Eldger Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2305 Eldger Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Eldger Drive offers parking.
Does 2305 Eldger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2305 Eldger Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Eldger Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2305 Eldger Drive has a pool.
Does 2305 Eldger Drive have accessible units?
No, 2305 Eldger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Eldger Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 Eldger Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District