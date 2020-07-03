2305 Eldger Drive

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded home with study in west Plano! Foyer leads to family room with wood floor, built-ins & fireplace. Opens to kitchen with wood floor, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas cooktop, double ovens, island. Breakfast has granite planning desk. Master suite is down with bay window sitting area & spa-like bath: jet tub, dual vanities, walk-in closet. Upstairs is game room, 3 additional bedrooms. The backyard is perfect for relaxing on the flagstone Close to 75, 121. Less than 2 miles from Jack Carter Park and pool with lazy river, kids splash area, rock climbing wall & more. Refrigerator, washer and dryer to stay. Ready to move in.