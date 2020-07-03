2305 Eldger Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully upgraded home with study in west Plano! Foyer leads to family room with wood floor, built-ins & fireplace. Opens to kitchen with wood floor, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas cooktop, double ovens, island. Breakfast has granite planning desk. Master suite is down with bay window sitting area & spa-like bath: jet tub, dual vanities, walk-in closet. Upstairs is game room, 3 additional bedrooms. The backyard is perfect for relaxing on the flagstone Close to 75, 121. Less than 2 miles from Jack Carter Park and pool with lazy river, kids splash area, rock climbing wall & more. Refrigerator, washer and dryer to stay. Ready to move in.