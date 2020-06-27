All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2302 Promontory Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2302 Promontory Point
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:17 AM

2302 Promontory Point

2302 Promontory Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2302 Promontory Point, Plano, TX 75075
River Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of the nicest, cleanest rental properties in W Plano boasts a slab-to-ceiling remodel on this 3 bedroom 2 bath 2.5 car 1-story. Rent includes weekly lawn Srvc. UPDATES: Porcelain Travertine-look tile in kitchen, dining, breakfast, hallways, bathrooms; fresh paint on ceilings, trim, doors, closets, garage; appliances, Granite tops in kitchen & baths & wet bar; ALL faucets and sinks; Oil-bronzed door knobs & thresholds & pulls; Light fixtures; 3-in. faux wood blinds; Plush nylon freze carpet with 8-lb padding. NO SMOKING; NO PETS. Owner is a licensed TX Agent. $47 app fee; ea adult. Call CSS: Courtesy call 30 min notice; Alarm Code. Property under surveillance. Available 6-10-2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 Promontory Point have any available units?
2302 Promontory Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 Promontory Point have?
Some of 2302 Promontory Point's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 Promontory Point currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Promontory Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 Promontory Point pet-friendly?
No, 2302 Promontory Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2302 Promontory Point offer parking?
Yes, 2302 Promontory Point offers parking.
Does 2302 Promontory Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 Promontory Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 Promontory Point have a pool?
No, 2302 Promontory Point does not have a pool.
Does 2302 Promontory Point have accessible units?
No, 2302 Promontory Point does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 Promontory Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 Promontory Point has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District