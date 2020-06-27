2302 Promontory Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

One of the nicest, cleanest rental properties in W Plano boasts a slab-to-ceiling remodel on this 3 bedroom 2 bath 2.5 car 1-story. Rent includes weekly lawn Srvc. UPDATES: Porcelain Travertine-look tile in kitchen, dining, breakfast, hallways, bathrooms; fresh paint on ceilings, trim, doors, closets, garage; appliances, Granite tops in kitchen & baths & wet bar; ALL faucets and sinks; Oil-bronzed door knobs & thresholds & pulls; Light fixtures; 3-in. faux wood blinds; Plush nylon freze carpet with 8-lb padding. NO SMOKING; NO PETS. Owner is a licensed TX Agent. $47 app fee; ea adult. Call CSS: Courtesy call 30 min notice; Alarm Code. Property under surveillance. Available 6-10-2019