Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand new Wood floor !!!!!!This beautiful home feather 4 Bedroom and 2 Full bath. Great open floor plan with lots of nature light. Kitchen is open to family room and break fast area. Granite countertop,Kitchen with skylight! Brand new wood floors through out the house make this house easy to maintain.Storage building in backyard.High rated school,easy commute to highway,shopping,restaurants,entertainment and much more!!!Pets on a case by case. Must see!