2232 FLANDERS Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

IMMACULATE LIGHT, BRIGHT FLOORPLAN WITH UPGRADES GALORE! 4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS PLUS STUDY. TERRIFIC LOOKING LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN HAS AN ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, SS APPLIANCES. GAS COOKTOP. BREAKFAST AREA OVERLOOKS THE DECK SHADED BY TREES AND A PRIVATE BACKYARD. KITCHEN & BREAKFAST AREA ARE OPEN TO THE LIVING ROOM. STUDY OFF ENTRY AS WELL AS THE FORMAL DINING ROOM WHICH IS NOW BEING USED AS A CHILD'S PLAYROOM. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH SITTING AREA. MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE VANITIES. CUSTOM WALK-IN CLOSET. SPLIT BEDROOMS. WALKING DISTANCE TO A PARK, PLAYGROUND, AND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. CENTRAL LOCATION IN PLANO. HOME HAS HAD ONLY TWO OWNERS.