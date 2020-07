Amenities

Move-In Ready! Well maintained home in Plano boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upgraded throughout with wood-like flooring, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, with granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms! Great, open floor-plan with plenty of space! Nice sized, fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to Highway 75 in the Plano ISD! This house is a must see!



No pets, please