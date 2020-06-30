All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:19 AM

2204 Seminole Court

2204 Seminole Court · No Longer Available
Location

2204 Seminole Court, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious and extremely well maintain traditional home in Santa Fe Estates, east Plano in quite Cul-de-sac. Walking distance to Schell and Shawnee park trails. Walk in to oversize family room with fireplace open to kitchen and breakfast nook with built-ins. Formal dining or Office. Den also opens up to 2nd living or game room with wet bar and fridge, great for entertaining. Large master suite with 3 walk-in closets. All other bedrooms are very spacious with large closets. Large backyard with Huge storage building. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Seminole Court have any available units?
2204 Seminole Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 Seminole Court have?
Some of 2204 Seminole Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 Seminole Court currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Seminole Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Seminole Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2204 Seminole Court is pet friendly.
Does 2204 Seminole Court offer parking?
Yes, 2204 Seminole Court offers parking.
Does 2204 Seminole Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 Seminole Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Seminole Court have a pool?
No, 2204 Seminole Court does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Seminole Court have accessible units?
No, 2204 Seminole Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Seminole Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 Seminole Court has units with dishwashers.

