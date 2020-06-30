2204 Seminole Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious and extremely well maintain traditional home in Santa Fe Estates, east Plano in quite Cul-de-sac. Walking distance to Schell and Shawnee park trails. Walk in to oversize family room with fireplace open to kitchen and breakfast nook with built-ins. Formal dining or Office. Den also opens up to 2nd living or game room with wet bar and fridge, great for entertaining. Large master suite with 3 walk-in closets. All other bedrooms are very spacious with large closets. Large backyard with Huge storage building. Pets are case by case.