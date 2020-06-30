2204 Seminole Court

Amenities
Spacious and extremely well maintain traditional home in Santa Fe Estates, east Plano in quite Cul-de-sac. Walking distance to Schell and Shawnee park trails. Walk in to oversize family room with fireplace open to kitchen and breakfast nook with built-ins. Formal dining or Office. Den also opens up to 2nd living or game room with wet bar and fridge, great for entertaining. Large master suite with 3 walk-in closets. All other bedrooms are very spacious with large closets. Large backyard with Huge storage building. Pets are case by case.