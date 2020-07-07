2169 Fountain Head Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This gorgeous corner lot one story with pool! Awesome built-in cabinetry that offers a hideaway for work files and display cases for your most treasured items. Entertain your friends and family with an open floor plan and walk-out patio to the pool area Separate side yard offers private outdoor living space. The vaulted ceiling master bedroom is a sanctuary and includes heated flooring throughout the master bath and closet. Smart Home features include a Nest thermostat and cameras and Philips Hue lighting controlled from the Alexa. Pool service and lawn care is included. No Smokers. Pets negotiable. Check availability date. No housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.