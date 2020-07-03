2149 Country Club Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground

Come see this beautiful home in the sought after Plano ISD! With a spectacular view to the cottonwood creek greenbelt, jogging trails, easy access to playgrounds and local parks, this a perfect home for a family with pets. The spacious kitchen with island and covered patio makes this the perfect home for entertaining family and friends. This is a single story house with 4 bedrooms, two spacious living rooms with a see through fireplace. Located walking distance from the Los Rios golf course. Stay safe and come see it in the beginning of June!!!