All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2149 Country Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2149 Country Club Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:02 AM

2149 Country Club Drive

2149 Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2149 Country Club Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
Come see this beautiful home in the sought after Plano ISD! With a spectacular view to the cottonwood creek greenbelt, jogging trails, easy access to playgrounds and local parks, this a perfect home for a family with pets. The spacious kitchen with island and covered patio makes this the perfect home for entertaining family and friends. This is a single story house with 4 bedrooms, two spacious living rooms with a see through fireplace. Located walking distance from the Los Rios golf course. Stay safe and come see it in the beginning of June!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2149 Country Club Drive have any available units?
2149 Country Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2149 Country Club Drive have?
Some of 2149 Country Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2149 Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2149 Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2149 Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2149 Country Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2149 Country Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2149 Country Club Drive offers parking.
Does 2149 Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2149 Country Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2149 Country Club Drive have a pool?
No, 2149 Country Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2149 Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 2149 Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2149 Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2149 Country Club Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District