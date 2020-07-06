All apartments in Plano
Location

2100 Promontory Point, Plano, TX 75075
River Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent Condition Half Duplex Features 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. Entry Boasts High Ceilings & a Wall of Windows. Kitchen is Complete with Corian Counters, Abundant Cabinetry, Gas Cooktop & Overlooks the Large Living Room. A Gas Start Fireplace is Warm & Inviting. Spacious Master Suite is Down & is Highlighted with Dual Sinks, Separate Shower, Garden Tub & Walk In Closet. Upstairs are Two Great Sized Secondary Bedrooms. $50 Per Adult for Application Fee, CERTIFIED FUNDS. Renter to verify all measurements & Schools Prior to Renting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Promontory Point have any available units?
2100 Promontory Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Promontory Point have?
Some of 2100 Promontory Point's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Promontory Point currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Promontory Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Promontory Point pet-friendly?
No, 2100 Promontory Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2100 Promontory Point offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Promontory Point offers parking.
Does 2100 Promontory Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Promontory Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Promontory Point have a pool?
No, 2100 Promontory Point does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Promontory Point have accessible units?
No, 2100 Promontory Point does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Promontory Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Promontory Point has units with dishwashers.

