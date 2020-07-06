2100 Promontory Point

Amenities

Excellent Condition Half Duplex Features 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. Entry Boasts High Ceilings & a Wall of Windows. Kitchen is Complete with Corian Counters, Abundant Cabinetry, Gas Cooktop & Overlooks the Large Living Room. A Gas Start Fireplace is Warm & Inviting. Spacious Master Suite is Down & is Highlighted with Dual Sinks, Separate Shower, Garden Tub & Walk In Closet. Upstairs are Two Great Sized Secondary Bedrooms. $50 Per Adult for Application Fee, CERTIFIED FUNDS. Renter to verify all measurements & Schools Prior to Renting.