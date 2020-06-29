2036 Oklahoma Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome in Oak Point. Living area with pine floors opens to a eat in kitchen complete with a breakfast bar. Master suite and master bath include an oval tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closets. Two additional bedrooms with a full bath. Large backyard with large patio for entertaining! his home has NEW paint & NEW carpeting! Owner pays for regular pest control. SMALL BREED DOGS ONLY



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.