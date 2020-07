Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath in great neighborhood. House boasts a massive living area with fireplace, formal dining, eat­in kitchen, wet bar, 2 car garage with storage, and large backyard with playset. Kitchen has granite counters, double ovens, fridge, and abundant cabinets. Master bath has dual vanities and separate walk in closets. 2 bedrooms share a jack and jill bath and 4th bedroom has its own half bath nearby. Pets considered case by case.