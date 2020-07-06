All apartments in Plano
Location

2005 Biloxi Circle, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,639 sqft, 1 story home in Plano! Cozy living room with brick fireplace.Galley style kitchen with white cabinets and granite counter tops! Breakfast area off of kitchen. Formal dining area. Spacious rooms throughout! Big backyard, great for kids! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price than what is posted on our website (www.openhousepm.com), it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Biloxi Circle have any available units?
2005 Biloxi Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 2005 Biloxi Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Biloxi Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Biloxi Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2005 Biloxi Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2005 Biloxi Circle offer parking?
No, 2005 Biloxi Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2005 Biloxi Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Biloxi Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Biloxi Circle have a pool?
No, 2005 Biloxi Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Biloxi Circle have accessible units?
No, 2005 Biloxi Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Biloxi Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 Biloxi Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 Biloxi Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2005 Biloxi Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

