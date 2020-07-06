2005 Biloxi Circle

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly fireplace

Wonderful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,639 sqft, 1 story home in Plano! Cozy living room with brick fireplace.Galley style kitchen with white cabinets and granite counter tops! Breakfast area off of kitchen. Formal dining area. Spacious rooms throughout! Big backyard, great for kids! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



If you see this home listed at a lower price than what is posted on our website (www.openhousepm.com), it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.