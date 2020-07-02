1940 Walters Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

When you first drive up to the home you will be stunned by the beautiful red brick, well-maintained landscaping, and mature trees!



Walking in you will find three different ways to enter, to the left you have a gorgeous dining room facing the street with tons of sun exposure, to the right you enter the 2nd living room with windows all around, and forward you walk towards the main living room with a 2 story ceiling ( tons of natural light ) with a breathtaking view of the backyard.



The kitchen overlooks the main living room and backyard, with granite counters, tile floors, island and a breakfast bar!



Upstairs you will find the other 3 bedrooms, and one of the bedrooms has high ceilings with a Skylight.