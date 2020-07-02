All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1940 Walters Drive

1940 Walters Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1940 Walters Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
When you first drive up to the home you will be stunned by the beautiful red brick, well-maintained landscaping, and mature trees!

Walking in you will find three different ways to enter, to the left you have a gorgeous dining room facing the street with tons of sun exposure, to the right you enter the 2nd living room with windows all around, and forward you walk towards the main living room with a 2 story ceiling ( tons of natural light ) with a breathtaking view of the backyard.

The kitchen overlooks the main living room and backyard, with granite counters, tile floors, island and a breakfast bar!

Upstairs you will find the other 3 bedrooms, and one of the bedrooms has high ceilings with a Skylight.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 Walters Drive have any available units?
1940 Walters Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 Walters Drive have?
Some of 1940 Walters Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 Walters Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Walters Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Walters Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1940 Walters Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1940 Walters Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1940 Walters Drive offers parking.
Does 1940 Walters Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 Walters Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Walters Drive have a pool?
No, 1940 Walters Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1940 Walters Drive have accessible units?
No, 1940 Walters Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Walters Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 Walters Drive has units with dishwashers.

