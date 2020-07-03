1928 Hawken Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Seeing is believing! Like brand new! You'll fall in love with this beauty. Bye, Bye popcorn ceilings and carpet. Kitchen cabinets have all been replaced and now opens to family room. Stainless steel appliances with over head vent, vented to outdoors. LED can lighting throughout, engineered wood floors throughout, 18 inch ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Frameless shower in master. 3.5 inch baseboards through out, crown molding in master and family room. Satin nickel hardware, lighting and plumbing fixtures. Complete interior and exterior paint. Vinyl windows throughout. Rain glass French doors in study. Pergola over patio. New HVAC. Pets are case by case. Only one and under 30 lbs. Lawn Care included.