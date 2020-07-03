All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:08 AM

1928 Hawken Drive

1928 Hawken Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1928 Hawken Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Seeing is believing! Like brand new! You'll fall in love with this beauty. Bye, Bye popcorn ceilings and carpet. Kitchen cabinets have all been replaced and now opens to family room. Stainless steel appliances with over head vent, vented to outdoors. LED can lighting throughout, engineered wood floors throughout, 18 inch ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Frameless shower in master. 3.5 inch baseboards through out, crown molding in master and family room. Satin nickel hardware, lighting and plumbing fixtures. Complete interior and exterior paint. Vinyl windows throughout. Rain glass French doors in study. Pergola over patio. New HVAC. Pets are case by case. Only one and under 30 lbs. Lawn Care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 Hawken Drive have any available units?
1928 Hawken Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1928 Hawken Drive have?
Some of 1928 Hawken Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 Hawken Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1928 Hawken Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 Hawken Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1928 Hawken Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1928 Hawken Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1928 Hawken Drive offers parking.
Does 1928 Hawken Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1928 Hawken Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 Hawken Drive have a pool?
No, 1928 Hawken Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1928 Hawken Drive have accessible units?
No, 1928 Hawken Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 Hawken Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1928 Hawken Drive has units with dishwashers.

