1917 Sherrye Drive
1917 Sherrye Drive

Location

1917 Sherrye Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Briarwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come check out this spacious three bedroom, two bath home in Plano, TX conveniently located directly off of George Bush Tollway and North Central Expressway. This home has been completely renovated from the paint to the flooring, and a brand new stove top in the kitchen. As soon as you walk through the front door, you'll notice the wood burning fireplace and window to see directly in to the huge backyard. Agent or prospective tenant to verify exact schools and square footage. To apply, please contact office or agent directly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 Sherrye Drive have any available units?
1917 Sherrye Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1917 Sherrye Drive have?
Some of 1917 Sherrye Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 Sherrye Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1917 Sherrye Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 Sherrye Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1917 Sherrye Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1917 Sherrye Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1917 Sherrye Drive offers parking.
Does 1917 Sherrye Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 Sherrye Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 Sherrye Drive have a pool?
No, 1917 Sherrye Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1917 Sherrye Drive have accessible units?
No, 1917 Sherrye Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 Sherrye Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1917 Sherrye Drive has units with dishwashers.

