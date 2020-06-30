1917 Sherrye Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come check out this spacious three bedroom, two bath home in Plano, TX conveniently located directly off of George Bush Tollway and North Central Expressway. This home has been completely renovated from the paint to the flooring, and a brand new stove top in the kitchen. As soon as you walk through the front door, you'll notice the wood burning fireplace and window to see directly in to the huge backyard. Agent or prospective tenant to verify exact schools and square footage. To apply, please contact office or agent directly!