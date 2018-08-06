1912 USA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool tennis court

Highly sought after Oakwood Glen.Plano ISD, Light, bright,very spacious with incredible storage.Upgrades include Granite counter tops kitchen and all baths, Stainless Steel appliances,Gourmet kitchen opens to family room. Water softener installed.NEW HVAC New fences,New carpet in the guest room. MB has a cozy sitting area with dual fireplace to master bathroom!Each bedroom has its own bath..Fresh paint throughout.Walking to Exemplary schools&park .Community pool,Tennis and basketball courts,clubhouse are a minute away.