All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1912 USA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1912 USA Drive
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:53 AM

1912 USA Drive

1912 Usa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1912 Usa Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Highly sought after Oakwood Glen.Plano ISD, Light, bright,very spacious with incredible storage.Upgrades include Granite counter tops kitchen and all baths, Stainless Steel appliances,Gourmet kitchen opens to family room. Water softener installed.NEW HVAC New fences,New carpet in the guest room. MB has a cozy sitting area with dual fireplace to master bathroom!Each bedroom has its own bath..Fresh paint throughout.Walking to Exemplary schools&park .Community pool,Tennis and basketball courts,clubhouse are a minute away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 USA Drive have any available units?
1912 USA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 USA Drive have?
Some of 1912 USA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 USA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1912 USA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 USA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1912 USA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1912 USA Drive offer parking?
No, 1912 USA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1912 USA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 USA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 USA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1912 USA Drive has a pool.
Does 1912 USA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1912 USA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 USA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 USA Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District