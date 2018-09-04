1908 Northcrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Call this your new home! 5 BEDROOMS! UPDATED in 2017 wood flooring, carpet, fence, fresh interior paint, ceiling fans, painted cabinets. Open kitchen to living area. Popcorn ceiling was removed. LOTS of storage space with plenty of cabinet space and oversized closets throughout. Enjoy grilling in the large backyard with partially covered concrete patio. Two car garage plus an extra long driveway makes it convenient to park additional cars. Fifth bedroom with half bath is split and perfect for study or mother in law suite. This beauty has great curb appeal with mature trees in front. Great neighborhood. Excellent schools. Convenient access to HWY 75 and George Bush. Nearby shopping. Come quick!