1908 Northcrest Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1908 Northcrest Drive

1908 Northcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1908 Northcrest Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Dallas North Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Call this your new home! 5 BEDROOMS! UPDATED in 2017 wood flooring, carpet, fence, fresh interior paint, ceiling fans, painted cabinets. Open kitchen to living area. Popcorn ceiling was removed. LOTS of storage space with plenty of cabinet space and oversized closets throughout. Enjoy grilling in the large backyard with partially covered concrete patio. Two car garage plus an extra long driveway makes it convenient to park additional cars. Fifth bedroom with half bath is split and perfect for study or mother in law suite. This beauty has great curb appeal with mature trees in front. Great neighborhood. Excellent schools. Convenient access to HWY 75 and George Bush. Nearby shopping. Come quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Northcrest Drive have any available units?
1908 Northcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 Northcrest Drive have?
Some of 1908 Northcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Northcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Northcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Northcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1908 Northcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1908 Northcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1908 Northcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 1908 Northcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 Northcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Northcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 1908 Northcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Northcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1908 Northcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Northcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 Northcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

