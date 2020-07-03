All apartments in Plano
1905 Smith Drive

1905 Smith Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Smith Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Owner pays for lawn mowing and pool care. Gorgeous renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two-story home in Hunters Ridge! Formal dining and family room off of the entry. Cozy living room has a cozy fireplace and lots of natural light. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a smooth cooktop, and light cabinetry. Master boasts a large ensuite and spacious walk-in closet. Three secondary bedrooms offer ample closet space. Brand new flooring, appliance, lighting fixture, faucets, vanity counters, frame-less showers, paint, ceiling fans, curtains, blinds, garage door opener, pool pumps, doors. Pets considered case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Smith Drive have any available units?
1905 Smith Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Smith Drive have?
Some of 1905 Smith Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Smith Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Smith Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Smith Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 Smith Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1905 Smith Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Smith Drive offers parking.
Does 1905 Smith Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Smith Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Smith Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1905 Smith Drive has a pool.
Does 1905 Smith Drive have accessible units?
No, 1905 Smith Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Smith Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Smith Drive has units with dishwashers.

