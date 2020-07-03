1905 Smith Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Owner pays for lawn mowing and pool care. Gorgeous renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two-story home in Hunters Ridge! Formal dining and family room off of the entry. Cozy living room has a cozy fireplace and lots of natural light. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a smooth cooktop, and light cabinetry. Master boasts a large ensuite and spacious walk-in closet. Three secondary bedrooms offer ample closet space. Brand new flooring, appliance, lighting fixture, faucets, vanity counters, frame-less showers, paint, ceiling fans, curtains, blinds, garage door opener, pool pumps, doors. Pets considered case by case.