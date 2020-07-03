1905 Smith Drive

Amenities
Owner pays for lawn mowing and pool care. Gorgeous renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two-story home in Hunters Ridge! Formal dining and family room off of the entry. Cozy living room has a cozy fireplace and lots of natural light. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a smooth cooktop, and light cabinetry. Master boasts a large ensuite and spacious walk-in closet. Three secondary bedrooms offer ample closet space. Brand new flooring, appliance, lighting fixture, faucets, vanity counters, frame-less showers, paint, ceiling fans, curtains, blinds, garage door opener, pool pumps, doors. Pets considered case by case.